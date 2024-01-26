Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 30th

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, January 30th. The 24.25-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $288,658,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qiagen by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Qiagen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,257,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

