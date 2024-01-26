Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.52. 231,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 195,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

