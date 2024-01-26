Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $234.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $195.46. 254,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

