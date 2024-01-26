Quest Critical Metals (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Trading Up 1.7%

Quest Critical Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.29 and last traded at 0.29. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.28.

Quest Critical Metals Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.27 and a 200 day moving average of 0.26.

About Quest Critical Metals

Quest Critical Metals Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Canadian Palladium Resources Inc and changed its name to Quest Critical Metals Inc in December 2023.

