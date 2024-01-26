Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Up 51.5%

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) rose 51.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 415,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 51,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

