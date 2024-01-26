R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,381 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

