Rachel Tongue Acquires 252 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,143 ($90.76) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000.36 ($22,872.12).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

LON GAW opened at GBX 9,615 ($122.17) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a 1 year high of £118.50 ($150.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.48.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,283.69%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

