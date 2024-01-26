Raymond James & Associates Acquires 12,144 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AerCap were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

