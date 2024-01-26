Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

