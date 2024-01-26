Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,252.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 122,882 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,424,000. Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $32.00.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.