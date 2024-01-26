Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $20.60.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

