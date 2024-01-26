Raymond James & Associates Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 42.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. Research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.