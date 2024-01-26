Raymond James & Associates Has $1.75 Million Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of American Software worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 395,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 941.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 208,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,018,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

