Raymond James & Associates Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

