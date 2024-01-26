Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Standex International were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Standex International by 4,444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $106.97 and a one year high of $168.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.