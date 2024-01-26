Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,247 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of PGT Innovations worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55,146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGTI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

