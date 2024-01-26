Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,520,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

