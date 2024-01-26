Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,015 Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.22% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 200,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $419,000.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

