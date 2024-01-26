Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.19.

TSE:ALS opened at C$18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.97. The company has a market cap of C$851.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$23.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

