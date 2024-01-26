Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,174 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $365,517.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,143,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,793,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,239,600 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTA stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.11.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

