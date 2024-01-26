RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

RE/MAX Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $203.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,342 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

