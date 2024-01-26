Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading Up 0.3%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,530 ($70.27) and last traded at GBX 5,528 ($70.24). 1,139,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,360,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,514 ($70.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,466.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,641.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88. The firm has a market cap of £40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,783.23, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($68.36), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($89,621.09). 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

