Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,105. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

