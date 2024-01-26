Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 59.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,856. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

