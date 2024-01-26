Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $948.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $957.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $868.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $823.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 687,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,254,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

