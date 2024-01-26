Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Up to $25.38

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.38, but opened at $26.23. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 107,608 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

