Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.00

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $204.00 and last traded at $201.91, with a volume of 539611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,613,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

