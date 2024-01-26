Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.