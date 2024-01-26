Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.30. 2,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

