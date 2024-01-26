Request (REQ) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Request has a market cap of $85.18 million and $2.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.14 or 0.99761938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00212651 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08364882 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,927,341.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

