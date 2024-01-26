Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.18.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$120.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

