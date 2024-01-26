Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Trading Up 100%

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 6,646,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 811,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Resolute Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Resolute Resources

Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

