Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Up 1.2%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.36. 764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Resona Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

About Resona

(Get Free Report)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.