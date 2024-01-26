Reviewing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -33.03% -10.81% -8.96% Revvity 26.90% 8.30% 4.56%

Volatility and Risk

Quanterix has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $105.52 million 8.38 -$96.70 million ($1.03) -22.70 Revvity $3.31 billion 4.05 $569.18 million $5.95 18.27

This table compares Quanterix and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Quanterix. Quanterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quanterix and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 0 4 1 3.20 Revvity 0 5 6 0 2.55

Quanterix presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Revvity has a consensus price target of $116.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Quanterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Revvity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revvity beats Quanterix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. The company also provides SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include assay kits and other consumables, such as reagents. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, custom development, and LDT testing services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sells its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.