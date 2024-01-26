Reviewing Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Matson has a consensus target price of $111.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matson $4.34 billion 0.94 $1.06 billion $8.70 13.37

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Matson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33%

Risk & Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.6, indicating that its stock price is 3,560% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matson has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matson beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

