Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Up 21.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 17,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Rise Gold Trading Up 21.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

