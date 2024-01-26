RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Up 0.2%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.87. 6,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 761.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

