RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading 0.6% Higher

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 17,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

