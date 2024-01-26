RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

RLI Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $139.20 on Friday. RLI has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.14.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RLI by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.