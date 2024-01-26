Robert John Scott Hanf Purchases 5,100 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Scott Hanf purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$196,350.00.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.33. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.87.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3287172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 83.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Utilities

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.