Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $507.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.45.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.90. 1,816,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,128. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

