Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Shares Down 10%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 177,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,250,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Safe and Green Development Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.