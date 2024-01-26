Safe Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004469 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $38.85 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00129834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00022645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.85117658 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

