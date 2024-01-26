Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after buying an additional 165,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.