Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 0.0 %

SAIA stock opened at $452.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.07 and its 200-day moving average is $410.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Saia has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $472.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 40.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.