SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $3.04 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $22,770.85 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.14 or 0.99761938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00212651 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02520893 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,782.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.