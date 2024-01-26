SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17), reports. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. SAP updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. SAP has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Trading of SAP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
