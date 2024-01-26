Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 62,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 84,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,487.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 508.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 347,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 1,061.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 419,740 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 40.8% during the second quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,659,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 480,994 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

Featured Articles

