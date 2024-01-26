Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 62,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 84,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,487.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
