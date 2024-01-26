Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 9th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.9 %

SIS opened at C$15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.98. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. Analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8358045 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIS

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.