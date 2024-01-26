Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million.

Institutional Trading of CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.